Local Environmental Coalition Wins Round In Beach Closure Lawsuit

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Texas appeals court has decided in favor of local environmentalists in their lawsuit claiming SpaceX operations at Boca Chica Beach are in frequent violation of a 2009 amendment to the Texas Constitution.

The 13th District Court of Appeals overturned a ruling by a Cameron County judge, saying a 2013 statute, written specifically for SpaceX and allowing public beaches to be closed for space operations, was in conflict with the state Constitution. Voters in 2009 overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment called the Open Beaches amendment that guarantees unrestricted access to public beaches.

A coalition of local environmental groups sued in 2021 claiming the frequent closures of Boca Chica Beach for SpaceX operations violated that amendment. District Judge Gloria Rincones ruled the groups lacked standing to sue. The appeals court overturned that ruling. The case is expected to end up before the Texas Supreme Court.