Local Food Truck Operator Ordered To Pay Back Overtime Wages

FILE - A sign stands outside the U.S. Department of Labor's headquarters, May 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

For the second time in less than two weeks, a Valley food business has been found to have violated federal labor laws. The U.S. Labor Department says LJ2 Investments, operating as Jasso Express food trucks in Pharr, scrimped on overtime pay to almost four dozen of its catering service workers.

The department’s Wage and Hour Division says Jasso Express failed to pay required time-and-a-half wages to 46 employees who worked more than 40 hours a week, and also failed to keep proper payroll records.

A division spokeswoman says a total of 156-thousand dollars in wages owed and in liquidated damages was recovered for the employees. In the prior case, Dirty Al’s Pelican Station in Port Isabel was fined more than 63-hundred dollars for employing underage workers in violation of child labor laws.