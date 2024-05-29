Local Group Fighting To Save Historic San Juan Hotel From Possible Demolition

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A group of Valley residents is urging the city of San Juan to scrap any plans it may have to demolish the historic but abandoned San Juan Hotel.

A local historian and others showed up at Tuesday night’s city commission meeting to speak out against a proposal to tear down the 105-year-old hotel. The hotel currently sits as an eyesore along Business 83 between Nebraska Avenue and Lincoln Street.

The city is considering redeveloping the site for a future multipurpose events center as part of a larger downtown revitalization plan. But officials insist that demolishing the building is just one option. Another, they say, is renovating it for use as an events center and incorporating much of the original design. The city has owned the hotel only since last November.