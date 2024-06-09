Local Group Threatens Lawsuit Over Toxic Water Discharges During Boca Chica Rocket Launches

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A potential new lawsuit is threatening to delay future SpaceX rocket launches from Boca Chica Beach. The local environmental group Save RGV has sent SpaceX a notice of intent to sue over deliberate and ongoing violations of the federal Clean Water Act.

The group claims the launchpad fire-suppressant system that’s activated during each launch discharges industrial wastewater containing toxic metals into the surrounding wetlands. In addition, the group says SpaceX has failed to apply for a permit for the discharges. It also accuses the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality of failing to enforce its own standards.

SpaceX installed the fire-suppression system after the first launch of a Starship prototype April 20th of last year, during which the launchpad was blown apart.