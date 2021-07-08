LOCALTRENDING

Local Health Expert Says COVID Vaccine Opponents Preventing Valley From Reaching Herd Immunity

(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

The Rio Grande Valley is seeing good success in the rate of residents getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. But one top local health official says we still have a ways to go to meet the overall objective – reaching herd immunity. And Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez tells 710 KURV – one big reason for that…:

(Audio: Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez)

 

Melendez says health officials are still having to convince some people the coronavirus is a public health threat, that it is still spreading, and that the vaccines work and are safe. Melendez also says as there’s been a recent drop in the number of people getting a coronavirus shot, there’s been a rise in the number of COVID patients being hospitalized.

