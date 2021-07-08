Local Health Expert Says COVID Vaccine Opponents Preventing Valley From Reaching Herd Immunity

The Rio Grande Valley is seeing good success in the rate of residents getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. But one top local health official says we still have a ways to go to meet the overall objective – reaching herd immunity. And Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez tells 710 KURV – one big reason for that…:

Melendez says health officials are still having to convince some people the coronavirus is a public health threat, that it is still spreading, and that the vaccines work and are safe. Melendez also says as there’s been a recent drop in the number of people getting a coronavirus shot, there’s been a rise in the number of COVID patients being hospitalized.