Local Health Official Sees No Immediate Turnaround In Higher Covid Death Rates

Health officials say they are seeing a continuing decline in the number of people becoming infected with the coronavirus in the Valley, along with the number of patients in the hospital. It’s a decline that started around the Labor Day holiday. But Dr. James Castillo, the Health Authority in Cameron County, says it’s a slow decline, and unfortunately the number of people still dying of the disease isn’t following the same trend:

Castillo tells 710 KURV that what’s keeping infections and hospitalizations from declining faster are Valley residents who haven’t gotten vaccinated, which is allowing the virus to keep circulating and preventing a return to pre-pandemic life. Castillo says the highly-contagious Delta variant is still the main strain spreading in the Valley.