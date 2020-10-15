Local Health Officials Intervene As Coronavirus-Infected Bus Arrives In McAllen

(AP)–An out-of-state bus carrying at least two coronavirus-infected passengers remains isolated after arriving at the downtown McAllen transit terminal Wednesday night.

Alerted by health officials in Illinois, Hidalgo County and McAllen health and emergency management officials gathered at the terminal at around 6:30 to meet the bus. The bus, which was on a Wisconsin-to-South Texas trip, had to stop in Effingham Illinois after a passenger collapsed and later died. A second passenger tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized.

Health officials there then informed health officials here that several other passengers had been exposed to the coronavirus. Upon their arrival in McAllen, local health and emergency officials sequestered those passengers and checked them for symptoms. Their results aren’t yet known but they have agreed to isolate themselves while here.