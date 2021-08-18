Local Health Officials Seeing New COVID Cases Coming With New School Year

Stillman Middle School students climb stairs to class on campus during their first day back to school Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas. Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) welcomed back all students to in-person classes since the COVID-19 pandemic caused school districts to turn to virtual learning during the start of the 2020-2021 school year. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP)

Stillman Middle School students climb stairs to class on campus during their first day back to school Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas. Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) welcomed back all students to in-person classes since the COVID-19 pandemic caused school districts to turn to virtual learning during the start of the 2020-2021 school year. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP)

Hidalgo County health officials say they are “extremely concerned” about the rising the number of young adults, and children, being hospitalized as the Delta variant continues to hit many in those age groups who haven’t been vaccinated against the coronavirus. County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez says only about 20 percent of residents in their 20’s and 30’s have gotten the shots, and he tells 710 KURV that’s having disastrous results:

(Audio County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez )

Melendez also says even kids under 12 are being hospitalized, with some having to go into intensive care. And he says with school back open, it’s inevitable that those numbers will keep rising:

(Audio County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez )

What’s worse, Melendez says, is none of the hospitals in the Valley have enough nurses to properly care for the increasing number of COVID patients. But Melendez says there’s no shortage of vaccines – the problem is, too many people aren’t getting them.