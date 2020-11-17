Local Health Officials Urge Residents To Mount A Holiday Offensive Against The Coronavirus

With coronavirus cases skyrocketing across the country and parts of Texas, health officials in the Valley are doubling their efforts to do what they can to prevent a repeat of the agony the region suffered through this summer. Since the peak of trauma, the Valley has seen a relatively moderate and steady number of COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Dr. Jamil Madi is a Brownsville-based pulmonologist and he tells 710 KURV that although vaccines appear to be coming, we can’t stop playing defense against the virus:

(Audio: Dr. Jamil Madi)

Dr. Madi says that can’t be repeated enough because not enough people are taking those measures. He says human behavior is causing the virus to spread and only changing that behavior will slow the spread.