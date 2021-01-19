Local Hospice Founders Forced To Pay Over Illegal Physician Payments

The owners of an Edinburg hospice and a related home health agency have paid more than $1.8 million after being found to have been paying physicians in exchange for patient referrals.

A 4-year federal investigation revealed improper relationships among an unknown number of doctors and the two founders of Allstate Hospice and Verge Home Care.

Federal prosecutors say Onder Ari and Sedat Necipoglu paid certain physicians a monthly sum and gave them various gifts. In return, the doctors provided patient referrals. The two healthcare officials then submitted Medicare claims resulting from the illegal referrals.