Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A former correctional officer has been charged with bribery after being arrested for smuggling prohibited items into the Evins Regional Juvenile Center in Edinburg. 34-year-old Jacquevias James Watkins is accused taking money to sneak e-cigarettes into the facility for juvenile offenders.

The Office of Inspector General at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department says the incidents occurred in June. Watkins has since been terminated.