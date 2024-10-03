LOCALTRENDING

Local Leaders Issue Unified Statement In Support Of LNG Projects

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The mayors of the biggest cities in the Rio Grande Valley have joined together to condemn a federal court ruling that voided the federal authorizations for LNG projects at the Port of Brownsville.

The mayors along with Cameron County leaders have released a statement emphatically defending the projects. The court ruling was in response to an environmental lawsuit and found that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission did not conduct a proper analysis of the LNG projects’ impacts to air quality and surrounding wetlands.

FERC has since said it will prepare a supplemental environmental impact statement, and will set a new public comment period – a process that could delay the LNG projects. But in their show-of-support statement, the mayors said LNG represents a “transformative” economic opportunity and the number of jobs they would create is crucial to breaking the cycle of poverty in the Rio Grande Valley.

