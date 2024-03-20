Local Mayoral Coalition Says Texas Immigration Enforcement Law ‘not a solution’

FILE - Migrants are taken into custody by officials at the Texas-Mexico border, Jan. 3, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The South Texas Alliance of Cities has issued its first position statement on the new Texas immigration law, saying the group is concerned and apprehensive about its potential implications.

The coalition of mayors says the law, if it’s allowed to go into effect, will add unnecessary burdens on local law enforcement, forcing them to divert valuable time and resources needed to fight local crimes. And the group says the law increases the risk residents will be subject to racial profiling. The statement added the law is not an answer to the problems on the border but rather a distraction from efforts to find a bipartisan solution.

The South Texas Alliance of Cities, which formed about a year-and-a-half ago, consists of mayors from major cities in the Valley as well as Laredo and San Antonio. Whether the law will take effect is currently being decided by a federal appeals court panel.