Local Mayors Urge Support For Transportation-Related Border Security Legislation

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The mayors of 21 of the 22 cities in Hidalgo County have signed on to a letter expressing support for two transportation-related border security bills.

The letter is addressed to Governor Greg Abbott and urges the governor to also back the legislation written by Edinburg Representative Terry Canales. One of the bills would create a new category for funding transportation projects that would also improve border security. The other measure calls for studying which infrastructure projects would be most effective for enhancing border security.

Canales, who chairs the House Transportation Committee, says his legislation would use transportation improvements to reduce immigrant and drug smuggling while facilitating trade.

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos calls the Canales legislation a “bold new strategy” and he asks Governor Abbott to revisit the state’s current border security approach that’s putting billions of dollars into Operation Lone Star.