Local Officials Are Resisting Any Attempt To Set Up Tents For Migrants At Staten Island’s Fort Wadsworth

(Staten Island, NY) — Some city and federal officials reportedly want to use the former military base on Staten Island as a migrant shelter as New York City grapples with a surge of asylum seekers.

A group of Staten Island officials write a letter to the feds and city officials saying it would be a poor choice given the landmark and historic site draws a large number of visitors.

Borough President Vito Fossella is asking the New York congressional delegation to request the federal government put migrants at the National Mall in D.C. before any other federal sites are used.