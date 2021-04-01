Local Pair Admit To Producing Child Pornography

A former South Texas College professor and an Edinburg woman have admitted to working together to produce and share child pornography. 41-year-old Reid Etheridge and 29-year-old Alicia Conkhite pleaded guilty in McAllen federal court Thursday to charges involving the sexual exploitation of children.

Federal prosecutors say Etheridge video-recorded himself sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl, and uploaded the video to internet accounts. They say Cronkhite sent sexually explicit pictures of a child to Etheridge.

The former STC math professor was arrested after Google detected the illegal activity and notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Etheridge and Cronkhite are to be sentenced June 15th and have been ordered to remain jailed until then.