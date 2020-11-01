Local Pair Suspected Of Producing Child Pornography Plead Not Guilty

A former South Texas College professor and an Edinburg woman remain behind bars without bond after pleading not guilty to numerous charges involving child pornography. 41-year-old Reid Etheridge is accused of producing child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by the McAllen Monitor, Etheridge used his cellphone to record himself sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl, and uploading the video to internet accounts. The former STC math professor was arrested after Google detected the illegal activity and notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A search of Etheridge’s cellphone led federal investigators to 28-year-old Alicia Cronkhite of Edinburg, who is accused of sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl. Both suspects were arrested earlier this month and later indicted by a federal grand jury.