Local Priest Arrested, Jailed On Child Sex Charges

A Brownsville Catholic Diocese priest has been charged and jailed after being accused of sexual misconduct with an underage individual.

Brownsville police Tuesday afternoon arrested Father Fernando Gonzalez Ortega who was booked on numerous child sex assault and abuse charges.

Gonzalez was arrested shortly after the diocese posted on its website that Gonzalez had been removed from all duties after a sexual misconduct accusation had been made against him by an individual through the diocese Victim’s Assistance Coordinator. The allegation was made on February 2nd and Bishop Daniel Flores says he removed Gonzalez from active ministry the following day.

The diocese did not disclose what the accusations entailed nor when or where the alleged incidents occurred, but did say the individual is now an adult and that the person was advised to report the allegation to police.

After his arrest, the 52-year-old Gonzalez was ordered jailed on bonds totaling $800,000. He’d been serving as a priest at St. Luke’s Catholic Church.