Local Priest Pulled From Service Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A local priest has been removed from his post after being accused of sexual misconduct with an underage individual.

The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville says Father Fernando Gonzalez was removed from his duties after the individual leveled the accusation through the Diocese Victim’s Assistance Coordinator on February 2nd.

In a statement, Bishop Daniel Flores says he removed Father Gonzalez from active ministry the following day, adding the diocese takes any allegation of sexual misconduct seriously.

The diocese did not disclose what the accusation entailed nor when or where the alleged incident occurred, but did say the individual is now an adult and that the person was advised to report the allegation to police.