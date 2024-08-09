Local Religious Leaders Resist Christian Groups School Book-Banning Campaign

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A group of local interfaith leaders has stepped forward to challenge a book-banning campaign launched recently by another local religious group.

The McAllen Faith Leaders Network has formed to counter a well-coordinated effort to remove hundreds of books from the libraries of several Valley school districts. The Christian group Latino Faith has been demanding local school boards remove certain books that address LGBTQ issues.

However, members of the Faith Leaders have drafted a letter, obtained by the McAllen Monitor, stating that an organization representing a specific religion should not be involved in public school decision-making, and noting the U.S. Constitution prohibits that.

The group Latino Faith was organized after House Bill 900 became law. The law requires vendors to rate sexual material in school books in an attempt to get rid of those that some see as inappropriate.