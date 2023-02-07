Local Restaurant Sued Over Man’s Apparent Alcohol-Related Death

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

A local restaurant is being sued over claims it overserved alcohol to a Valley man who later crashed his car and drowned in a canal. The family of 30-year-old Jesus Angel Romo is alleging Buffalo Wings and Rings in Weslaco continued to serve Romo drinks even after he had become “obviously intoxicated.” The lawsuit was first reported by the McAllen Monitor.

Romo had been at the sports bar Monday evening January 16th. He was reported missing the next day. On Wednesday, his vehicle was found in a ditch just north of Donna.

Authorities searching the area then found Romo’s body in some water a short distance away. His family’s lawsuit names the Buffalo Wings and Rings franchisee in Weslaco as well as Cincinnati-based BWR. If the company and the restaurant are found liable, they could be fined and the restaurant could lose its liquor license.