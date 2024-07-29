Local School Districts Participating In New Dropout Recovery Initiative

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

With less than a month before the start of another school year, a major initiative is ramping up in Deep South Texas to find and return to the classroom students who, for whatever reason, have dropped out of school.

The Dropout Recovery Program is an initiative by the Region One Education Service Center. Executive director Dr. Daniel King tells 710 KURV many of the students they’re targeting are those who disconnected during the COVID pandemic.

King also says that for participating school districts, the program can be set up in a school that the district may have closed because of declining enrollment, and that the state will restore funding for that school. King says it appears 7 to 10 school districts will participate in this first year of the initiative.