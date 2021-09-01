Local Schools Seeing Spikes In Coronavirus Infections

More local evidence of the rapid spread of the Delta strain of the coronavirus through the Valley, and particularly within some schools.

Wednesday’s COVID report from the Hidalgo County Health Department shows 90 more school children became infected with the coronavirus from the previous day, while 20 additional staff members tested positive. Health officials say the numbers have been showing recently that about one-third of all new infections are linked to schools in both Hidalgo and Cameron counties.

The Wednesday report also showed complications from the virus put 10 more children in the hospital . Officials warn that the dangers of the Delta variant for young adults are continuing to be seen in the death toll as well. Wednesday’s Hidalgo County report says 8 more COVID patients died of the disease.

Two of the patients were women in their 30’s, and one was a man in his 20’s. Health officials are reminding folks that all of the vaccines work against both the original coronavirus and the Delta variant.