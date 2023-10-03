Local Social Security Employee Admits To Stealing Benefits

Just two months after being arrested, an employee of the Social Security Office in Harlingen has pleaded guilty to stealing social security benefits.

Lee Marvin Nichols admitted in Brownsville federal court Tuesday to a charge of theft of government property. The 38-year-old Nichols, who worked as a claims specialist, was arrested in early August.

Federal prosecutors say he created fake profiles of two children, used the profiles to fill out a survivor benefits application, and then used debit cards issued for the children’s benefits to withdraw the funds.

Prosecutors say Nichols stole more than 75-thousand dollars. He faces up to 10 years in prison, and as part of his plea, will have to pay back the stolen funds.