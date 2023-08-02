Local Social Security Employee Indicted For Theft Of Benefits

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An employee of the Social Security Office in Harlingen is in federal custody, accused of stealing social security benefits.

38-year-old Lee Marvin Nichols, who works as a claims specialist, was arrested Tuesday on charges contained in a 3-count federal indictment. It alleges Nichols created fake profiles of two children, stating they were the children of a deceased man and a disabled woman living in Mexico.

Prosecutors say Nichols used the profiles to fill out a survivor benefits application, then used debit cards issued to the children to withdraw funds. Authorities didn’t disclose how much money was stolen. Nichols is charged with theft of government property and two counts of aggravated identity theft.