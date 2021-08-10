Local States Of Disaster Extended Amid Continued Migrant Influx

The ongoing crush of asylum seeking migrants crossing the border into South Texas has prompted Hidalgo County commissioners to extend a local state of disaster.

County Judge Richard Cortez issued the declaration a week ago Monday and commissioners agreed Tuesday to extend it citing the presence of the coronavirus among some migrants.

The disaster declaration allows the county to apply to recoup costs for accommodating the migrants – including the tent facility recently set up in Anzalduas Park in Mission to house those who test positive for the coronavirus.

The disaster declaration will remain in effect until terminated by the Commissioners Court. The McAllen City Commission also voted to extend its disaster declaration.