Local Supporters, Opponents To Greet Former President Trump, Governor Abbott Wednesday

Political activists in the Valley – for and against the policies of Governor Abbott and President Trump – are gearing up for their visit to the Valley Wednesday.

Trump is traveling to the region at the invitation of Governor Abbott and in support of the governor’s state-funded border security strategies. Trump will join Abbott for a border security briefing at the DPS headquarters in Weslaco scheduled for noon.

The pair will then take a look at a section of the border wall that had been under construction during the Trump administration. Abbott and Trump are also slated to participate in a Fox News town hall being recorded for the Sean Hannity show.

Meanwhile, pro-immigrant and anti-wall advocates will hold a town hall of their own Wednesday to draw attention to their views. The event will be held at the headquarters of La Union del Pueblo Entero, and will be followed by protests near the sites of the Abbott-Trump events.