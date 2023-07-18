Local Transit Agencies To Receive Millions In Improvement And Maintenance Funds

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

More than five million dollars in federal and state funds are coming to the Valley to improve public transit in the region. Nearly half of the money is being received by the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council which operates Valley Metro.

The regional transit service provides routes that can get riders from Roma to South Padre Island. Funds are also being apportioned to the cities of Brownsville, McAllen, Harlingen, and South Padre Island to maintain and improve their bus operations.

Officials say the money will also result in more transportation options for folks in rural areas of the Valley. The Federal Transit Administration is allocating the federal funds. The state dollars are being distributed by the Texas Transportation Commission.