Local TV Tower Dismantled Due To Snapped Support Cable

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

CBS 4 and NBC 23 are without their transmission tower that, until Friday, stood south of La Feria.

The Nexstar Media-owned tower was dismantled Friday after one of its 24 support cables had snapped and caused the tower to lean.

The snapped cable was discovered Wednesday, prompting a notice urging residents in the area to evacuate, and prompting La Feria school district officials to cancel classes at Sanchez Elementary School Thursday and Friday. Crews dismantled the 1,337-foot tower Friday without incident.