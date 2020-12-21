Local United Way Receives “Transformational” Gift

A transformational amount of money. That’s how the head of the United Way of Southern Cameron County is describing a $5 million donation from MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. It’s the largest monetary gift, by far, the nonprofit has received in its 65-year history.

The United Way of Southern Cameron County is one of 384 community organizations across the country selected by Scott to receive some of the more than $4 billion she is gifting.

In announcing the donations last week, Scott wrote that she is targeting those organizations that support people in poverty and people of color who have suffered the worst from the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis.