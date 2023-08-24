Local USDA Employee, Contractors Arrested In Bribery Scheme

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A USDA employee and two USDA contractors in the Valley have been hit with a public corruption indictment related to the agriculture department’s home improvement program.

The 3-count federal indictment accuses the employee of accepting bribes from the contractors in exchange for referring to them the names of applicants for the housing program.

Currently in federal custody is 51-year-old Roberto Rodriguez of Rio Grande City, who works as a USDA rural development loan specialist. Also arrested were 70-year-old Jose Sandoval and 67-year-old Daniel Diaz, also from Rio Grande City.

The corruption centered around a program that provides low-interest loans as well as grants to low-income people to make home repairs and to remove health and safety hazards.