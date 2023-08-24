Local USDA Employee, Contractors Plead Not Guilty In Bribery Scheme

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A USDA employee and two USDA contractors in the Valley have pleaded not guilty to bribery charges contained in an indictment related to the agriculture department’s home improvement program.

The 3-count federal indictment accuses 51-year-old Roberto Rodriguez, a USDA loan specialist in Rio Grande City, of accepting bribes from the two contractors. In exchange, prosecutors say, Rodriguez referred to them the names of people who applied for the program’s benefits.

Also pleading not guilty were 70-year-old Jose Sandoval and 67-year-old Daniel Diaz, also from Rio Grande City. Each of the three men was given a $30,000 bond.

The corruption centered around a USDA program that provides low-interest loans as well as grants to low-income people to make home repairs and to remove health and safety hazards.