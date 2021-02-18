Local Utilities Allowed To Suspend Rotating Outages

Local electric utilities are continuing to restore power across the Valley after getting word from ERCOT that they can stop the rotating power outages implemented after the winter storm hit the region Monday.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas Thursday lifted its controlled outage directive, allowing AEP Texas, Magic Valley Electric Cooperative, and the Brownsville Public Utility Board to restore electrical service. But ERCOT also warned the utilities to stand by.

ERCOT says it could re-order the rolling blackouts if demand for electricity again starts to exceed available generation – pointing to sub-freezing temperatures that will impact the Valley and the state again tonight.

Meanwhile, utilities are strongly urging homeowners to keep all appliances off until your electricity is restored to prevent a power surge that could cause another outage. And when your power is back on, you should plug in your appliances and devices gradually over a period of 30 minutes.