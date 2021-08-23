Local Veteran Service Organizations On The Receiving End Of Key Grant Funding

Almost $4 million in grant money is being made available to South Texas military veterans looking for work, at risk of losing their home, needing alcohol or drug treatment, or mental health care.

The Texas Veterans Commission Tuesday will present the grants to 13 organizations that provide assistance services to veterans in the region. Among the recipients are the Cameron, Hidalgo, and Willacy County Veteran County Service Offices, the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency, Community Action Corporation of South Texas, and Tropical Texas Behavioral Health.

Funding for the grants comes from Texas Lottery games, as well as from the donation boxes you have the option to check when registering your vehicle or renewing your license to drive, hunt and fish, and carry a handgun.