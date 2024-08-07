Local Water Advocates Say New IBWC Report Confirms Need To Diversify Regional Water Sources

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A new report compiled by the IBWC is indicating that Mexico is not solely to blame for the historically low levels in our two water supply reservoirs.

The international reservoirs are also not getting as much water from U.S. sources. New hydrology analysis presented to local stakeholders this week confirms that water flows from the Pecos and Devils rivers in Texas and other tributaries and streams have significantly decreased over the last several decades. The analysis points to several reasons for the diminished inflows, including drought, poor storage infrastructure, and rapid population growth.

Local water advocates say the report is the latest indication that the Valley can no longer rely only on the Rio Grande and further evidence of the need to quickly diversify the region’s water sources.

The most current report shows U.S. water ownership in the Amistad reservoir at 19% and U.S. capacity in the Falcon reservoir at 12%.