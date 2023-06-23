Locally-Acquired Case Of Malaria Confirmed, Patient Diagnosed In Cameron County

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A very rare case of malaria has been confirmed in the Rio Grande Valley. In a health advisory issued Friday, the Texas Department of Health Services says the patient is a Texas resident who contracted the disease after being bitten by a mosquito in Cameron County.

State and local health officials are now working closely together to determine if anyone else may have contracted the potentially fatal disease. Officials are not releasing any information about the patient but say the person had not traveled outside of Texas.

Initial symptoms of malaria are similar to the flu and include fever, chills, body aches, and nausea. It is the first locally-acquired case of malaria in almost 30 years.