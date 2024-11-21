Locally Acquired West Nile, Dengue Confirmed In Cameron County

Cases of both West Nile virus and dengue fever have been confirmed in Cameron County. The county Public Health Department says two people have contracted West Nile virus and one resident has dengue fever. It says all three were bitten by mosquitos in the county and add that they are the first locally acquired cases this year. The department isn’t disclosing the conditions of the three.

Health officials note that most people recover from the mosquito-borne diseases although they can be deadly to those with underlying health problems and who have suppressed immune systems.

County health officials are reminding residents that they should wear a long-sleeve shirt and long pants, and apply insect repellant when outside at night. They’re also asking you to drain any standing water around your home and property.