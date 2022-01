FILE - American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a terminal at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, reported a loss of $931 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.44. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.42 per share. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

FILE - American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a terminal at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, reported a loss of $931 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.44. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.42 per share. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

An American Airlines flight to London has turned around and returned to Miami after a woman on the plane refused to wear a face mask. That’s what American Airlines says happened on the Wednesday night flight.

The airline called Miami police, and officers escorted a woman off the plane at Miami International Airport without incident. A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said Thursday that American Airlines staff dealt with the passenger administratively.