London’s Heathrow Airport Caps Daily Passenger Numbers

FILE - Travellers queue at security at Heathrow Airport in London, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. London’s Heathrow Airport apologized Monday, July 11, 2022 to passengers whose travels have been disrupted by staff shortages. The airport warned that it may ask airlines to cut more flights from their summer schedules to reduce the strain if the chaos persists. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

(AP) — London’s Heathrow Airport is capping daily passenger numbers for the summer and telling airlines to stop selling tickets as it steps up efforts to quell travel chaos caused by soaring travel demand and staff shortages. Britain’s busiest airport said Tuesday that it’s setting a limit of 100,000 passengers that it can handle each day through Sept. 11.

The restriction is likely to result in more canceled flights even after airlines already slashed thousands of flights from their summer schedules.

Booming demand for summer travel after two years of COVID-19 travel restrictions have overwhelmed European airlines and airports that had laid off tens of thousands of staff amid the depths of the pandemic.