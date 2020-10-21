Long-Awaited Dredging Of Arroyo Colorado Set To Move Forward

Water could once again flow down the Arroyo Colorado like it’s supposed to following the approval of an aggressive flood control dredging project.

The International Boundary and Water Commission has decided to move forward with a long-awaited plan to dredge a 9-mile section of the arroyo through Harlingen and to significantly cut back the vegetation along the banks.

The goal is to remove sediment and vegetation that is impeding water flows and causing the arroyo to flood during heavy rain storms. The dredging plan was the most intrusive of four options presented to the IBWC but deemed the most necessary. The IBWC is taking public comments on the project through November 5th.