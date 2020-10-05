Long-Awaited Dredging Project Underway At Port Mansfield

For the first time in 12 years, the Mansfield Channel at Port Mansfield is being dredged. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is performing the long-overdue project that will dredge the entire 12.9 mile channel to a depth of 17 feet.

Port Director Ron Mills tells the Valley Morning Star that both commercial and recreational marine activity has suffered greatly over the years because of massive silt and sand buildup which has prevented vessels moving freely in and out of the channel.

Mills says the dredging project is crucial for bringing that activity back, and adds it may open the door to more economic development at the Port and for Willacy County as a whole. The $19 million dredging project is expected to take 6 months to complete.