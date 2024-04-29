NATIONAL

Long COVID Depression

jsalinas
One study shows people who have Long COVID are more likely to have mental health issues.

The study published by the American Medical Association studied over 25 thousand U.S. adults with and without long COVID and discovered that long COVID patients were twice as likely to experience depression, anxiety, sleeping disorders, cognitive problems and disabling fatigue.

Researchers discovered people with post-COVID condition may have more difficulty paying for therapy because of lost wages among other challenges from COVID-19.

