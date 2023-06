Former Texas State Senator Carlos Uresti is out of prison early. He was found guilty of money laundering and fraud back in 2018 and sentenced to 12 years behind bars. But he was released to a halfway house Friday after only spending four years locked up. It’s unclear why the sentence was shortened by more than half.

In a statement through his attorney, Uresti says he’s “a better man” and has “achieved a profound sense of freedom” in his soul.