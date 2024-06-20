Longest Day Of Year Set For Thursday

FILE - Revelers gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge to celebrate the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, near Salisbury, England, June 21, 2023. Summer kicks off in the Northern Hemisphere once again with the summer solstice on Thursday, June 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

FILE - Revelers gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge to celebrate the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, near Salisbury, England, June 21, 2023. Summer kicks off in the Northern Hemisphere once again with the summer solstice on Thursday, June 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Thursday marks the first official day of summer. It’s the summer solstice — the longest day of the year north of the equator. Earth has a solstice every six months in June, which has the most minutes of daylight, and in December, which has the fewest minutes of daylight.

Thursday will show sunlight for over 14 hours. Temperatures are already feeling like summer across the U.S., as there’s no relief in sight yet for the heatwave roasting the Northeast and the Midwest. It’s been decades since such dangerous heat has lingered for this long in some of those areas.

Multiple cities from Chicago to Boston are expected to reach the highest level of the Weather Service Heat Risk forecast over the coming days.