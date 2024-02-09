Longtime Brownsville Death Row Inmate Loses Bid For DNA Testing

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Brownsville death row inmate Ruben Gutierrez has lost a key appeal in what may be his last chance to stop his execution. The Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has denied Gutierrez’s request for DNA testing of crime scene evidence that his attorneys maintain will show he did not kill the victim.

The now 46-year-old Gutierrez has been on death row since 1999 after he was condemned for his role in the robbery and stabbing death of 85-year-old Escolastica Harrison in her Brownsville trailer home. Gutierrez does not have a new execution date, but if one is set following the appeals court ruling, it would be the fourth time he’s been scheduled to die.

His first execution date, in October 2019, was delayed due to a technical issue related to the death warrant. In June 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court stayed Gutierrez’s execution just hours before he was to be given a lethal injection. The high court ruled he was wrongly denied his religious right to have a priest with him in the death chamber. A third execution date in October 2021 was also stayed as the high court reviewed a similar religious freedom request from another Texas death row inmate.