Longtime State Senator Eddie Lucio Calls It A Career

30 years of service in the Texas Senate are over for Eddie Lucio Junior. The Brownsville-based legislator announced his retirement Thursday, saying he plans to pursue other opportunities and focus on his family.

Lucio didn’t say what prompted his decision. He had earlier announced his intention to run for re-election and his office confirmed to the Texas Tribune that that was his plan through the redistricting process earlier this fall.

The 75-year-old Lucio retires with a reputation for fighting for education improvements and for helping to bring a 4-year medical school to the Rio Grande Valley.

He was known as the most moderate Democrat in the state Senate, breaking with his party by voting in favor of more restrictive abortion bills. At least one person has expressed interest in taking over for Lucio in District 27 – Brownsville Representative Alex Dominguez.