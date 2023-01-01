‘Lord, I love you’: Aide Recounts Benedict’s Last Words

FILE - Pope Benedict XVI blesses the faithful as he arrives in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican to bless the nativity scene on Dec. 31, 2011. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died, the Vatican announced Saturday. He was 95. (AP Photo/Pier Paolo Cito, File)

(AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s longtime private secretary says the dying pope’s last words were “Lord, I love you.”

Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, Benedict’s private secretary, told the Vatican’s official media on Sunday that a nurse who helped for the 95-year-old retired pontiff in his final hours on Saturday recounted Benedict speaking those words in Italian.

Earlier Sunday, Pope Francis marked the new year by presiding over Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica and praying for his late predecessor. Thousands of faithful are expected to file past Benedict’s coffin during three days of viewing at St. Peter’s Basilica that start on Monday.