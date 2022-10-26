Los Angeles Council Disrupted By Protest Amid Racism Scandal

Police tape put up by protesters blocks the entrance of Los Angeles City Hall, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. The demonstrators demanded the city council stop its virtual meeting Tuesday until two of its members resign over racist remarks. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

(AP) — The Los Angeles City Council was forced to recess to clear out chanting protesters from its chamber, as members were poised to formally rebuke two councilmen and its former president for their involvement in a racism scandal.

A small but noisy group crowded into the main aisle of an otherwise mostly empty chamber, in what appeared to be an effort to shut down the meeting. Eventually, council leaders called the recess to clear the room.

The scandal centers on the release of a previously unknown recording in which several council members and a labor leader schemed to protect their political clout and made bigoted comments.