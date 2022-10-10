Los Angeles Council President Resigns After Racist Remarks

FILE - Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez at podium, and Mayor Eric Garcetti, standing to her right, are seen during a news conference at Los Angeles City Hall in Los Angeles on April 1, 2022. The president of the Los Angeles City Council resigned from the post Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, after she was heard making racist comments and other coarse remarks in a leaked recording of a conversation with other Latino leaders. Council President Nury Martinez issued an apology and expressed shame. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

(AP) — The president of the Los Angeles City Council has resigned from the post after she was heard making racist comments and other coarse remarks in a leaked recording of a conversation with other Latino leaders.

Council President Nury Martinez issued an apology Monday morning, expressed shame and said she is resigning as president of the council effective immediately. The statement did not say she would resign her council seat. There was no immediate response to a call and email sent to her spokesperson.

Calls for her resignation had grown since the Los Angeles Times reported the content of the recording Sunday.