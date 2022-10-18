Los Angeles Police Face Off With Protesters At City Hall

Protesters chant a slogan as they face off with police at the entrance of the Los Angeles City Hall in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. The demonstrators demanded the city council stop its virtual meeting Tuesday until two of its members resign over racist remarks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(AP) — Los Angeles police in riot gear faced off briefly with yelling protesters outside a City Hall entrance. The demonstrators were demanding the City Council stop a virtual meeting until two of its members resign for their part in a meeting involving racist remarks.

Police pushed backed protesters who later retreated across the street without incident. The Council has been in upheaval after a recording was leaked of a private meeting in which then-Council President Nury Martinez made racist remarks, and Councilmen Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo didn’t object or joined the banter. Martinez resigned. De Leon and Cedillo have resisted calls to step down.